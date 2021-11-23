Turkey and Russia to sign gas agreement soon
Turkey and Russia intend to sign an agreement in the gas sphere shortly, Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said.
The parties reached "a fundamental agreement on natural gas" during talks, which "will turn into a written agreement in the near future," Anadolu Agency cited the minister as saying.
Russian-Turkish contracts in this sphere due to expire at the turn of the year will also be renewed, Donmez noted.
Vestnik Kavkaza
