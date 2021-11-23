Migrants continue leaving Belarus

As many as 118 migrants have left Belarus on November 22, another group is preparing to depart on Tuesday, Head of the Citizenship and Migration Department of the Belarusian Internal Affairs Ministry Alexei Begun said.

"Just yesterday, some 118 people left the Minsk National Airport and this work continues every day. [They] flew out individually, the internal affairs bodies and border troops assisted them in processing documents and passing through the state frontier," the head of the migration department noted.

According to Begun, "currently, a group of foreign citizens is at the Minsk National Airport, it has already passed all customs and border procedures and is awaiting return to the home country," the official stated.

Furthermore, the embassies of Iraq and Syria are carrying out the evacuation flights for those in difficult circumstances. "Some people staying at the Belarusian-Polish border still want to leave for the EU countries. Therefore, they refuse all offers to return to their homeland," Begun pointed out. He also noted that these people "had not applied for refugee status or subsidiary protection to the competent authorities of Belarus so far".