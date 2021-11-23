Slopes of Dombay covered with snow for the ski season

At the Dombay resort in Karachay-Cherkessia a system of artificial snowing has started to work, so the slopes are being prepared for the mountain skiing season 2021-2022.

"On the slope of Mount Mussa-Achitara, the artificial snowing system began to work. Under suitable weather conditions, this work will be carried out at an active rate practically without breaks", - reported in the administration of Dombay, writes "Interfax".

At the end of October artificial snowing of the northern slope began on the all-season resort "Arkhyz".