Red Wings makes its first flight from Platov to Tashkent

Russian airline Red Wings, based in Moscow airport Domodedovo, made its first flight from the international airport "Platov" (Rostov-on-Don) to Tashkent yesterday, - the press service of Rostov airport reported today.

Flights will be operated on Airbus A-320 once a week - on Mondays: the flight from Platov will take place at 13:55 and the flight to the capital of Uzbekistan at 19:25. Departure from Tashkent at 20:45, the liner will arrive in Rostov-on-Don at 22:40. Local time is indicated, - writes "Interfax".

Let us remind you that flights from "Platov" to Tashkent on Wednesdays and Fridays are already executed by the national carrier of Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan Airways.

