Peskov comments on the possibility of new restrictions on New Year’s Holidays

It is too early to assess the possibility of introducing new anti-coronavirus restrictions in Russia for the New Year holidays, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said in response to the journalist’s question.

"You are getting ahead of yourself. There is still a lot of time before the New Year holidays," TASS quotes him.

He clarified that at the moment there is some dynamics towards a decrease in the morbidity in the Russian Federation, but it seems that Russians, like Europeans, are expecting new waves of Covid-19, which, as we can see now, are coming one by one.