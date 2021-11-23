Erdoğan rules out early elections in Turkey

There will be no early presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned during his speech in Parliament.

He made a statement amid the record fall of the lira exchange rate and calls from the opposition for an early change of government.

"We won every election without exception. And I say that there will be no early elections, and they will be held in 2023 as planned," TASS quoted the president.

The Turkish leader expressed confidence that the series of these victories would continue in 2023.

Erdoğan added that he did not intend to surrender the country to the opposition, who sought only to harm the country.