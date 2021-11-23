Kremlin: Novak works on OPEC +
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not hold talks with his colleagues from OPEC+ countries.
"The Russian side adheres to its obligations under the OPEC + agreement," RIA Novosti quoted Peskov.
He added that Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak works on the possibility of international telephone conversations on this topic.
"The president has no such plans," Peskov emphasized.
