Lost separatist detained in Karabakh

A resident of the village of Heshan in the Khojavend district of Azerbaijan, which is in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, got lost and found himself outside this zone. This was told by representatives of the fake separatist regime created by Yerevan on the land of Azerbaijan.

Early this morning the Azerbaijani military detained a man born in 2000.

The separatists clarify that the Russian peacekeepers were immediately informed about the incident, they made sure that the man found was safe.

The report also stated that negotiations were under way to return the separatist to Heshan.