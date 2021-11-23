Rogozin discussed space cooperation with Turkish counterparts

A delegation of Roscosmos and organizations of the rocket and space industry, headed by the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cooperation in Space, CEO Dmitry Rogozin arrived in Turkey on a working visit. Such a message is published on the website of the state corporation.

It states that Roscosmos representatives met with the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Turkish Space Agency, led by Minister Mustafa Varank and Turkish Space Agency President Serdar Hüseyin Yıldırım. The participants discussed promising areas of Russian-Turkish cooperation and considered possible practical steps for their implementation.

Particular attention was paid to the preparation of an Agreement between the governments of both countries on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes - it will become the legal basis for further work.

"The Agreement will enable the two countries to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in manned space exploration, space technology development, scientific research in space, planetary research, remote sensing of the Earth, space monitoring, satellite navigation, telecommunications and communications," the Roscosmos explained.