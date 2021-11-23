Yerevan: Pashinyan to arrive in Sochi on 26 November
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take part in a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, organized by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It will be held in Sochi on November 26 .
The press service of the Armenian government stated it after the announcement of the Kremlin.
In addition, the Cabinet also confirmed the holding of bilateral talks between Putin and Pashinyan in Sochi.
Vestnik Kavkaza
