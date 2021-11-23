Farhad Khalilov awarded the order of "Labour"

On November 23, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding the Labour ("Emek") order of the first class to the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan Farhad Khalilov.

"For long-term fruitful activities in the development and promotion of Azerbaijani fine arts," the document says.

Farhad Khalilov was born in 1946 in Baku, graduated from the art school named after Azim Azimzade. He continued his education in Moscow at the Stroganov School and the Moscow Polygraphic Institute.

One of the most significant motifs for the master was the motif of the landscapes of Absheron - the beaches and views of Absheron, as well as settlements of the Absheron peninsula, such as Nardaran, Buzovna, Zagulba, Mashtaga and Mardakan.