Defense Ministers of Russia and China signed a roadmap on military cooperation

Defense Ministers of Russia and China Sergey Shoigu and Wei Fenghe approved a roadmap for the development of military cooperation between the countries at the meeting held on November 23. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The parties agreed to increase interaction between the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the PRC through strategic military exercises and joint patrols.

The Russian department also said that during the conversation, Sergey Shoigu and Wei Fenghe noted the inviolability of friendship and the strength of ties between Russia and China, and also confirmed their readiness to implement the agreements reached at the highest level and expand contacts between the ministries of the two countries.