Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg guaranteed to play in Europa League playoff

Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg football club drawed 1:1 with Sweden’s Malmo in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League’s group stage on Wednesday, securing a slot in the playoff of the UEFA Europa League.

Soren Rieks netted the ball for Malmo on the 28th minute, while Yaroslav Rakitsky of Zenit scored on penalty during the added time (90+2’).

The draw sealed Zenit’s third place in Group H and guaranteed its participation in the UEFA Europa League. The Russian club currently has 4 points. Malmo is fourth with one point.

In another Group H game, England’s Chelsea defeated Italy’s Juventus 4:0. Both clubs now have 12 points and are guaranteed to advance to the Champions League playoff.

In the final round, due December 8, Zenit will take on Chelsea in St. Petersburg, while Malmo will play an away match against Juventus.