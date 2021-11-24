Trump criticizes Biden's decision to tap emergency oil supplies

Former U.S. President Donald Trump opposed President Joe Biden's decision to tap into the Department of Energy's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

"For decades our Country's very important Strategic Oil Reserves were low or virtually empty in that no President wanted to pay the price of filling them up," Trump said, noting that he "filled them up three years ago, right to the top, when oil prices were very low."

"Those reserves are meant to be used for serious emergencies, like war, and nothing else," Trump said. "Now I understand that Joe Biden will be announcing an ‘attack’ on the newly brimming Strategic Oil Reserves so that he could get the close to record-setting high oil prices artificially lowered."

Trump said the United States was "energy independent one year ago," but said now, the country is "at the mercy of OPEC," with gasoline selling for "$7 in parts of California, going up all over the Country, and they are taking oil from our Strategic Reserves." Fox Business reported.

"Is this any way to run a Country?" Trump asked.