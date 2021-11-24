Operative channel between Armenian, Azerbaijani defense ministries could be established

An operative communication link could be established between the defense ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at an online press conference.

"The establishment of an operative communication channel between the heads of the Armenian and Azerbaijani defense ministries to prevent incidents is being discussed. This communication is being formed with international mediation," Pashinyan said.

He noted that he had instructed the Armenian defense minister to actively use this communication and share information with his Azerbaijani counterpart about ceasefire violations, Interfax reported.

Pashinyan also noted that contacts between Armenian and Azerbaijani officials should become more frequent to "help stabilize the situation, find solutions and try to avoid crises."