Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces “neutralized” four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Three terrorists who were planning attacks were targeted in Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring area and one in the Operation Olive Branch zone, the ministry said in a statement.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), Anadolu Agency recalled.