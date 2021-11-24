Russia’s Gerasimov and U.S.’ Milley discuss security issues of concern

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and Russian General Staff head Valery Gerasimov discussed a number of concerning security issues during their phone call Tuesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in its statement.

"The military leaders discussed several security-related issues of concern. The phone call is a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk reduction and operational de-confliction. In accordance with past practice, both have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private," the statement reads.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry announced that the two generals discussed ongoing issues of international security.