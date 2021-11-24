Pashinyan: Yerevan and Baku may sign document on creating demarcation and delimitation commission

Armenia and Azerbaijan could only sign a document on the creation of a commission on the border’s demarcation and delimitation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at an online press conference.

"The only document that can potentially be signed is about Armenia and Azerbaijan creating a commission on demarcation and delimitation," the Armenian prime minister said. According to him, the issues of demarcation and delimitation will be resolved based on this commission’s work.

Earlier it was reported that Pashinyan will take part in a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on November 26.