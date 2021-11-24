Germany's COVID-19 daily case tally hits record high of 66,884

Germany registered 66,884 new coronavirus infections and 335 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths close to 100,000, according to figures by the Robert-Koch-Institute of infectious diseases on Wednesday.

There were 404.5 new infections per 100,000 people in the past week across Germany as a whole, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported.

This was up from a rate of 399.8 recorded on Tuesday. Germany passed its previous milestone record of 300 on November 15, less than ten days ago. The rate of infection broke the 200 milestone just one week prior to that.

The new record incidence rate was recorded as a series of new measures aimed at curbing the infections came into effect.

The death toll on Wednesday stood at 99,768. The RKI has recorded 5,497,795 coronavirus cases in Germany since the pandemic began, but the true number of infections is thought to be much higher because many go undiagnosed.