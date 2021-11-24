Court acquittals declined by two-thirds over past 15 years in Russia

The number of acquittals in cases submitted by the Investigative Committee has declined to one-third of what it used to be 15 years ago, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said.

‘’The number of court acquittals on account of absence of criminal acts or lack of evidence has fallen by two-thirds (from 1,885 to 513),’’ compared with 2006, the year before the agency was created, he said.

The number of cases that courts sent back for an additional investigation has declined by three-fourths (from 5,047 to 1,143) over the same time, TASS cited him as saying.

Bastrykin said the data serves as evidence that the quality of investigations has improved.

Russia set up the Investigative Committee as part of the Prosecutor General’s Office in 2007 to probe criminal cases. In 2011, the committee became a separate agency.