Australia lists Hezbollah as 'terrorist organisation'

Australia on Wednesday listed all of Hezbollah as a "terrorist organisation", extending a ban on armed factions to the entire movement, which wields considerable power over Lebanon.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said that the Tehran-backed Shiite group "continues to threaten terrorist attacks and provide support to terrorist organisations" and poses a "real" and "credible" threat to Australia, AFP reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked his "friend" and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for the move.

"Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed terror organization in Lebanon responsible for countless attacks in Israel & around the world," he tweeted.