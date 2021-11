Georgia has reported 3,201 new cases of coronavirus, 4,098 recoveries and 64 deaths in the past 24 hours.

26,588 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours.

The country has had 822,383 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 763,755 patients have recovered, while 11,679 have died from the virus.

6,611 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today, Agenda.ge reported.