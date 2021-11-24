Doctor: it may take several months for Saakashvili to fully recover

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili’s personal doctor Nikoloz Kipshidze says that it may take several months for the imprisoned ex-president to fully recover.

Following a visit to Gori military hospital yesterday evening, Kipshidze said that Saakashvili feels weak, but that his blood pressure is within normal bounds.

"Five or six days are not enough for the patient to fully recover after a hunger strike. He may need nearly two months to be able to eat normally. However, it will take several months to finally recover as several organs are not functioning normally," Agenda.ge cited Kipshidze as saying.

Saakashvili’s personal doctor Kipshidze said on November 22 that he ‘has post-traumatic stress disorder following his 50-day hunger strike and requires the attention of mental health professionals.

Saakashvili accepted the Georgian government’s offer to be transferred to Gori military hospital on November 19, and is currently undergoing treatment following his hunger strike.

Saakashvili, who is serving a sentence for abuse of power, considers himself a political prisoner and therefore began a hunger strike on the day he was arrested in Tbilisi on October 1, ending it on November 19.