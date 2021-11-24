Kremlin: anti-COVID safety measures with regards to Putin remain despite booster shot

Anti-COVID safety measures with regards to Russian President Vladimir Putin remain in place despite the fact that he has received a booster shot, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"This is the head of state and, despite revaccination, still it is necessary to undertake special preventive measures against the background of the continuing pandemic which is what specialists are doing in order to ensure the safety of the president’s health," the Kremlin official said.

At the same time, "as the necessity arises, both official trips take place, and so do international and domestic contacts," he said. "In this aspect there is no decrease in [the president’s] activity," Putin’s press secretary added.

The Russian head of state got inoculated against the coronavirus infection in the spring. The president received the first component on March 23 and the second component on April 14. During his Direct Line with Russians he revealed that he was vaccinated with Sputnik V. Last Sunday, November 21, Putin said that he received a booster shot of Sputnik Light.