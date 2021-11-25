UEFA Europa League: Spartak Moscow FC defeats 2-1 Italy’s Napoli

Russia’s Spartak Moscow football club defeated Italy’s Napoli FC 2-1 on its home soil on Tuesday in the 5th round match of the UEFA Europa League group stage competition.

Spartak Moscow FC’s forward Alexander Sobolev scored a penalty shot on the 3rd minute of the match and netted another ball in the goal of the Italian club on the 28th minute of the first half of the game.

Napoli FC’s midfielder Eljif Elmas scored a goal against the hosts on the 64th minute of second half.

Spartak Moscow FC currently tops Group C with seven points, while Napoli FC is in 2nd place with seven points as well. They are followed by Poland’s Legia FC (six points) in 3rd place and England’s Leicester FC (five points) at the bottom of the group.