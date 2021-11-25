Overchuk and Pashinyan discuss reopening of transport links in South Caucasus

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

It said Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan also attended the meeting. The sides were said to have discussed a set of issues on bilateral cooperation, as well as the activities of the trilateral working group chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

The interlocutors spoke also about the prospects of reopening of transport links between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They also reviewed the work being done in line with the January 11 statement of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani leaders.

Overchuk arrived in Yerevan from Baku, where he held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The trilateral group chaired by the deputy ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan Mher Grigoryan, Alexey Overchuk and Shahin Mustafayev was set up by the leaders of the three countries to deal with the reopening of transport links in the region.