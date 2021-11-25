Tbilisi confirms Georgia’s refusal from "3+3" format

The Georgian Prime Minister’s special representative for relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze and Russian ex-deputy foreign minister Gregory Karasin met online on November 24.

During the meeting Zurab Abashidze has reiterated that Georgia will not participate in a cooperation format proposed by Turkey and Iran which would include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and Russia.

However, both officials have welcomed the positive dynamics of trade relations in January–October 2021, leading to the 21.9% increased trade turnover compared to the same period last year, Agenda.ge reported.