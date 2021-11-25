Azerbaijani FM meets with Russian President's Special Representative

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy.

The sides exchanged views on humanitarian and cultural issues on the Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation agenda.

Taking into account that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the importance of organizing various events in this regard was stressed.

The sides also exchanged views on regional issues and other issues of mutual interest.