Putin and Michel discuss settlement of Azerbaijan and Armenia relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michela held a telephone conversation on November 24, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

A number of current international issues were discussed in depth during the call.

In particular, Putin informed Michel about the steps taken to implement the provisions of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

"These agreements will make it possible to restore peaceful life and rebuild economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus. The presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia will review these matters at their meeting in Sochi on November 26," the statement reads.