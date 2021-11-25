Russia becomes world’s biggest oil producer in September

Russia became the world’s largest oil producer in terms of volumes, outpacing the US in September 2021, the state statistics service Rosstat reported on Wednesday.

In particular, Moscow produced 10.45 mln barrels of oil per day in July compared to 11.31 mln barrels per day produced by the US in the same period. In August Russia’s production decreased to 10.4 mln barrels per day compared to 11.14 mln barrels per day produced in the US. In September Russia’s output rose to 10.73 mln barrels per day, whereas the US’ production fell to 10.72 mln barrels per day.

Russia produced in total 387.8 mln tonnes of oil in January-September 2021, up by 0.1% in annual terms. Meanwhile September output was up by 8.1% year-on-year to 44.1 mln tonnes.

Russian oil exports lost 5.8% to 171.4 mln tonnes in January-September, with the export share in the country’s production standing at 44.2%.