Armenian and Iranian FMs hold phone talks
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held phone talks with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on November 24.
As reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Armenian and Iranian foreign ministers discussed regional security issues of mutual interest.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on the expansion of relations in the sectors of trade, economy, infrastructures and energy, News.am reported.
