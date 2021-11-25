Russian State Duma to review bill on introduction of QR codes on December 16

Russian State Duma may review the bill on introduction of QR-codes that indicate either taken Covid vaccination or past Covid infection for public places and transport during the December 16 meeting, according to the Duma meeting calendar for December 7-22.

The updated version of the document was published on the State Duma online database Wednesday.

The draft bill was introduced to the State Duma on Monday. Initially, it did not involve the introduction of QR codes. Relevant Duma committees informed that the bills will be reviewed in the first reading in December, once time runs out for regions to provide their feedback.

Earlier, the Duma included the document to mailing list for Russian regions, Civic and Accounts Chambers, as well as the Federation Council until December 14.