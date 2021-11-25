Biden aims to quash Nord Stream 2 sanctions - report

The Biden administration has been quietly lobbying Democratic allies on Capitol Hill to nix sanctions on Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline that are included in the must-pass annual defense bill, Foreign Policy reported.

"Aides said the administration was trying to dissuade efforts to sanction German entities involved in the construction of the pipeline, a move that has angered Republicans in Congress," the report reads.

It was also noted that the Biden Administration is trying to cover up their decision to "coddle Russia."

The House has already passed a version of the defense funding bill, including provisions for further sanctions on the pipeline project, and four amendments are on the books in the Senate’s version that would levy sanctions against Nord Stream 2, according to a recent Republican tally.