Russia detects 33,796 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 33,796 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,468,189 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.36%.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,349 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 1,538 new infections in St. Petersburg and 1,483 infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 1,215 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region and 790 new cases were detected in the Krasnodar Region.

All in all, at present, 1,034,306 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,349 in the past 24 hours compared to 2,533 a day before to 1,930,050.

The daily coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.17%, the latest data show.

Ninety-two coronavirus patients died in the Russian capital in the past 24 hours compared to ninety-three a day before, with fatalities totaling 33,727 in the Russian capital (1.75% of all infections), the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries in Moscow grew by 5,161 in the past day to 1,750,445. Currently, 145,878 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, the latest figures indicate.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,238, compared to 1,240 the day before. In all, 269,057 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.84%.

Over the past 24 hours, 65 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 60 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 43 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 39 - in the Stavropol Region, and 38 fatalities were recorded in the Rostov Region.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 38,450, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. In all, 8,164,826 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 86.2% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 5,161 patients were discharged in Moscow, 4,912 patients - in St. Petersburg, 2,113 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,200 patients - in the Krasnodar Region, and 1,178 patients were discharged in the Samara Region.