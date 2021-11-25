Georgia reports 4,331 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,331 new cases of coronavirus, 4,804 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate for tested individuals stands at 9.06%.

A total of 52.987 tests have been conducted in the country during the last 24 hours. 32,808 of them were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,179 were PCR tests.

Currently 38,722 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 6,523 patients – in hospitals, while 1,148 patients are undergoing treatment in clinical hotels, Agenda.ge reported.