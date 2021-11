Photo from the website of the governor of Armavir region

Hambardzum Matevosyan has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia. A decree to that effect was published on the website of the Armenian President.

Matevosyan has succeeded Suren Papikyan who was appointed defense minister. Before this appointment Matevosyan served as governor of Armavir province. On November 24, Ambartsum Matevosyan was relieved of his post as governor, ARKA reported.