Interpol elects UAE official as president

Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement body’s annual General Assembly held in Istanbul.

Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, inspector general at the United Arab Emirates’ interior ministry and a member of Interpol’s executive committee, was elected for one four-year term, the global policing body announced.

Interpol said al-Raisi was elected following three rounds of voting and received 68.9% of the votes cast in the final round.

“It’s an honor to have been elected to serve as the next president of Interpol," the global police agency quoted al-Raisi as saying.

“Interpol is an indispensable organization built on the strength of its partnerships. It is this collaborative spirit, united in mission, that I will continue to foster as we work to make a safer world for people and communities.," he said.