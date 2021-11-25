New bridge on the Don to become part of the route bypassing Aksai

The construction of a new bridge across the Don has started near Rostov. It will become part of the future bypass of Aksai, the regional government said.

The new four-lane high-speed section of the highway will have three transport interchanges, eight overpasses and five bridges, and the total length of the crossing under construction on the Don, including approaches, will be about two kilometers, AiF-Rostov reports.

It is planned to fully complete the construction of the Aksai bypass in 2024 - this will remove transit transport from Rostov, develop territories and improve transport accessibility in the region.