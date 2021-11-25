Internally displaced persons to go back to the liberated lands of Azerbaijan in the coming months

The first families of former displaced persons will go back to their homes in the coming months, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said during the presentation of the Karabakh Memorial internet resource.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that a lot of work is being done in this direction.

"Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity, and from now on our work is doubling. It is necessary to convey the truth to the world community. Every crime committed by Armenia is documented and brought to the attention of the relevant international organizations," Leyla Abdullayeva explained.

She stated that, in addition, work is underway to bring these crimes' claims against Armenia to international courts, in particular, the ECHR continues to work within the framework of the claim filed in January. The trial is underway in the case sent to the International Criminal Court in September last year.

"But this is not the end. The filing of claims will continue. It is very important, first of all, to ensure international justice," the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan explained.