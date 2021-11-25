North Ossetian parliament did not support the law on QR codes in public places

The Parliament of North Ossetia voted against the bill on amendments to the law on sanitary and epidemiological welfare, establishing the use of QR codes in public places and in transport, the press service of the Legislative Assembly told about this.

"Yes, they did not accept it. For - 30," against "- 12, abstained - 4", - quotes the words of its representative RIA Novosti.

He specified that the amendments would be supported if 35 deputies voted for them.

Let us remind you that the Russian government submitted to the State Duma two bills on the introduction of QR codes for visiting public places and travel by rail and air on November 12. Before these bills will be discussed in the State Duma, the regions should give feedback on them.Then the Committee of the lower house on healthcare will begin to consider them and prepare for the first reading.