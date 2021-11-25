Maria Zakharova to "Vestnik Kavkaza": it is necessary to launch a trilateral expert dialogue Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia

Russia welcomes the holding of the first meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council in Baku and notes the need to expand it to the trilateral format Moscow-Baku-Yerevan, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said today, answering the question of the Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent about the assessment of the new format of bilateral interaction at expert level.

"We welcome the holding of the first meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council.It was held just recently in Baku, on November 19-20. The topic is bilateral strategic partnership as an important factor in post-conflict development and regional cooperation. Not only bilateral cooperation, but also interaction in the region as a whole was discussed during the event, she said in the first place.

"In our opinion, such meetings, which are held at the expert level, are generally called upon and in fact harmoniously complement intensive political and diplomatic contacts and reinforce official efforts aimed at finding mutually beneficial solutions in order to stabilize the situation in the region and normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan, that is, relatively speaking, they fill political efforts with a concrete life agenda. This is an extremely important process," Maria Zakharova emphasized.

"Therefore, we consider it important to lead the case towards the launch of a trilateral expert dialogue Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.