Saakashvili called for rallies in his support

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, currently in prison, on his Facebook called on his advocates to rally in his support.

"I call on you to hold many actions. Then we must must prepare one big national action in December. My "trial" is appointed for November 29, I ask everyone to gather at the courthouse. This will be the first opportunity for my direct appeal in the last two months," said in his statement.

The former president also expressed hope that a "public committee for his release" will be organized in the near future.

"At the same time, I hope that the United National Movement party will continue to work in this direction with the same energy. I also thank other parties and individual citizens for their activity," the politician added.