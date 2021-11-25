Organizers of street protests in Turkey to be punished

The head of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahçeli said that the initiators of street protests in the country will be punished.

"Those who call for street protests, seeking to disturb the peace in the country, will be punished. Turkey is not a country in which issues are resolved on the street. The opposition's calls for early elections are also useless. The elections will be held in 2023," RIA Novosti quotes the words of Bahçheli.

Earlier, Istanbul police detained more than 40 people during a rally against rising inflation. Besides, on Wednesday the General Directorate of Security of Turkey opened criminal cases in connection with calls for street protests due to a sharp drop in the exchange rate of the lira.