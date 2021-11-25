Georgia and Turkey discussed cooperation in law enforcement

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri met with the Ambassador of Turkey to Georgia Fatma Ceren Yazgan and the newly appointed advisers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey in Georgia Necmettin Akca and Necmi Ince. This was reported by the press service of the Georgian department.

During the meeting, Gomelauri congratulated the advisers on their appointment and wished them success in their future activities.

He also expressed hope that their participation would further strengthen the fruitful Georgian-Turkish cooperation.

In addition, during the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation in law enforcement, Georgia Online reports.