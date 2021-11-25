Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin over the tragedy in the mine

On Thursday, November 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of human casualties as a result of the emergency at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo region. On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to you, the families and friends of the victims," ​​the letter of the Azerbaijani leader says.

He also wished a speedy recovery to all the victims.

Let us remind you that on the morning of November 25 at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region, there was smoke, which forced it to suspend its work. At the time of the smoke, there were 285 people in the mine, most of them were evacuated. As a result of the emergency, 14 people died, 38 were taken to hospitals. More than 30 people remain underground.