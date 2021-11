Lokomotiv Moscow FC lost to Italy’s Lazio 0-3 in the 5th round match of the 2021/2022 UEFA Europa League tournament, losing chances to qualify for the playoff.

The match was played at RZD-Arena in Moscow.

Ciro Immobile scored two penalty shots for Lazio (on the 56th and 63rd minute). Pedro Rodriguez scored a goal against the hosts on the 87th minute.