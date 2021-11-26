WHO: Russia is past current peak of coronavirus

A decline in the number of coronavirus cases in Russia over the past three weeks gives grounds to believe that the country has passed the peak of the current wave, Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said in an interview with Nailya Asker-zade on Rossiya-1 TV channel’s Vesti program on Thursday.

Among the countries of the eastern part of Europe that may have passed the peak, he listed Belarus, Russia, Bulgaria and Romania.

Russia has been seeing a decline in the coronavirus figures over the past three weeks, Hans Kluge said, noting that success today does not promise success in the future.