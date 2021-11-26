Zelensky speaks to Merkel and Michel about border situation with Russia

Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky held separate telephone calls Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council head Charles Michel to discuss the situation on the border with Russia.

Merkel and Zelensky agreed on the cooperation of the international community, according to a statement from the Presidency of Ukraine.

The parties stressed the importance of the continuation of efforts of the Normandy format, it added.

In his call with Zelensky, Michel reported on a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Michel said that establishing contact between parties with the participation of the EU could help alleviate the crisis, according to a statement by Ukraine.