Azerbaijan hands over two Armenians to Yerevan

Azerbaijan handed over two persons of Armenian origin to the Armenian side, according to the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing persons.

"Guided by the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan handed over two persons of Armenian origin to the Armenian side on November 26, 2021," the statement reads.

"One of them is Aramyan Arin Zhiraevich, born in 1993, who was detained wounded during military operations on the state border, which began as a result of the provocation of Armenia on November 16, 2021. During this time, Aramyan received the necessary medical assistance and treatment," the message says

"The other one is Musaelyan Mihran Ernest, born in 2000, was detained after entering the territory in the direction of the Aghdam district, where Azerbaijani servicemen are serving. As a result of the preliminary investigation, it was established that Musaelyan is a civilian lost in the indicated area," the Commission said.