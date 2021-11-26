Ilham Aliyev arrives in Sochi for working visit

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Sochi for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to the Azerbaijani presidential press service.

"President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Sochi, Russian Federation for a working visit at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin," the statement reads.

The meeting has been organized at Putin's initiative and it is dedicated to the anniversary of the signing of the trilateral statement on a ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in Karabakh on November 9, 2020.

It is planned that the parties will consider the progress of the implementation of the trilateral statements and outline further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region. In addition, particular attention will be paid to the restoration and development of trade, economic, and transport communications.